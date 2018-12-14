Agencies

INTERNET

Tencent Music shares up

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (騰訊音樂) stock on Wednesday climbed in its US trading debut after pricing its initial public offering (IPO) at the bottom of a marketed range. China’s largest music-streaming service, which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊), on Tuesday raised US$1.1 billion by selling 82 million American depositary shares at US$13 apiece. The shares were offered at US$13 to US$15 each. Tencent Music opted to price lower after initially guiding fund managers that orders were coming in at about the midpoint of the marketed range. The shares closed up 7.7 percent to US$14 in New York, valuing the company at about US$22.9 billion — just below the market valuation of Spotify Technology SA, the Swedish peer that is also an investor in the Chinese company. Despite the early trading, its less-than-optimal IPO pricing does not bode well for other Chinese companies considering their own coming-out parties.

APPAREL

Samsung in Supreme bungle

Samsung Electronics Co is backing off from a collaboration with a disputed version of streetwear label Supreme after drawing condemnation from consumers. The South Korean electronics giant — regarded as one of the savviest marketers in technology — provoked outrage across social media after announcing it was tying up with Supreme, the New York design house founded by James Jebbia, and famed for its skateboarding and hip-hop aesthetic. At a smartphone launch this week in China, a Samsung executive brought onstage a man he introduced as Supreme’s chief, announcing plans to open a flagship store and host a runway show. The tie-up actually involved Supreme Italia — a company the New York original has clashed with in court over copyright issues and has accused of being a fake. The US company was quick to disavow any collaboration with Samsung in a statement seen by Hypebeast.

THE PHILLIPINES

Interest rate maintained

The central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the first time in six meetings as inflation pressures eased and the Philippine peso strengthened. The overnight reverse repurchase rate was held at 4.75 percent, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement yesterday, marking the first pause after 175 basis points of increases since May. “Recent headline inflation readings indicate signs of receding price pressures as constraints on food supply continue to ease with the implementation of various non-monetary measures,” the central bank said. “Inflation expectations have also steadied given the decline in international crude oil prices and the stabilization of the peso.” The central bank cut its inflation forecasts, estimating price gains to average 3.2 percent next year and 3 percent in 2020. Its target is for annual inflation to average 2 percent to 4 percent until 2020.

UNITED STATES

Wildfire claims top US$9bn

Insurance claims from the recent spate of California wildfires, including one ranked as the most deadly and destructive in state history, have topped US$9 billion and are expected to grow, the state insurance commissioner reported on Wednesday. The claims so far fall short of the record US$12 billion in wildfire-related insured losses sustained in California last year, most of that from more than a dozen blazes that swept a large swath of wine country north of San Francisco Bay, killing 46 people.