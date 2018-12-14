ECB certain to halt bond buys as concerns grow

Reuters, FRANKFURT, Germany

The European Central Bank (ECB) was all but certain to formally end its lavish bond purchase scheme yesterday, but was likely to take an increasingly dim view on growth, raising the odds that its next step in removing stimulus would be delayed.

The long-flagged end of bond buys would have to be irreversible for the sake of credibility, but with France and Italy in political turmoil, Brexit in flux, a global trade dispute still looming large and growth slowing, ECB President Mario Draghi would have been keen to emphasize other forms of support.

This meant Draghi faced yet another delicate balancing act: appearing confident enough to justify the end of the 2.6 trillion euro [US$2.96 trillion], four-year bond buying program, but sounding sufficiently concerned to keep investor expectations about further policy tightening relatively cool.

“Ending quantitative easing now looks more like the ammunition is running out rather than [being] based on a convincing economic outlook,” Societe Generale economist Anatoli Annenkov said.

The ECB’s problem is that growth is weaker than policymakers thought even just weeks ago, while the predicted rise in underlying inflation has failed to materialize, putting in doubt some of the bank’s assumptions about the broader economy.

Overall inflation, the ECB’s primary objective, might be near the target now — and slightly above it in Germany, where prices grew by 2.2 percent last month, data showed.

However, falling oil prices suggest a dip in the months ahead and a solid rise in wages is not feeding through to prices, leaving the bank with an unexplained disconnect.

Highlighting this complication, the ECB was likely to cut growth and underlying inflation projections and take a dimmer view on risks, all while Draghi has said that growth is merely falling back to normal after a recent run.

Economists unanimously expected unchanged rates.

On the upside, turmoil in the Italian debt market subsided in recent weeks and Rome’s government bond yields yesterday fell further after the country’s government cut its deficit goal for next year.