DBS exhibition celebrates bank’s ‘live more’ slogan

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

DBS Bank (星展銀行) yesterday launched a photography exhibition in Taipei to promote its slogan “Live more, Bank less.”

“Taiwanese really like taking photos, from dinners with friends to visiting temples,” DBS Bank general manager Lim Him-chuan (林鑫川) told a media briefing yesterday.

Lim said he has taken more photographs in Taiwan than he did in Singapore.

With the slogan “Live more, Bank less,” the bank encourages its clients to pursue happiness and spend less time worrying about money management, which the bank can assist with, Lim said.

The bank held a photography contest in October, receiving more than 3,600 entries in three weeks, which proved Taiwanese’s passion for photography, the bank said.

The photo that won is named “That Second When Freezing in Antarctica,” and features one man smiling and almost naked, ready to jump into the Antarctic Ocean, it said.

The bank selected good photos from the contest to display at the exhibition, in Xinyi District (信義) and is to run until Sunday, the bank said.

Asked about DBS’ plans for next year, Lim said that the bank plans to launch a credit card targeting wealth management clients.

DBS has already performed well because of its launch of three new cards this year, Lim said.

While many of its rivals launched credit cards featuring cash rebates, DBS Bank said they are just one way to attract new customers.

“The point is how to develop loyal customers, so that even if the reward decreases, the clients remain due to our services,” Lim said.

Asked about the outlook next year, Lim said that the first quarter is still clouded by the US-China trade war, even though the two nations have called a ceasefire.

The bank suggests its clients hedge against the golbal economic downturn.

“We still think there are a lot of customers in the nation who need wealth management,” and the bank plans to focus on it, Lim said.

As for the online-only banks, DBS said it is still studying possible cooperation plans.