‘Fearless Girl’ statue gets permanent home

AP, NEW YORK

The Fearless Girl statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment was on Monday installed at her new home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

“Welcome to the neighborhood, Fearless Girl,” exchange executive vice chairwoman Betty Liu said. “You’re among friends here at the New York Stock Exchange.”

The 130cm bronze statue’s unveiling at what officials said would be her permanent location happened nearly two years after Boston-based financial firm State Street Global Advisors deposited her opposite Wall Street’s Charging Bull in what the company said was an effort to spur companies to put more women on their boards.

State Street chief executive officer Cyrus Taraporevala, who on Monday rang the exchange’s opening bell, said that 301 companies that State Street identified as having no women on their boards have added at least one since Fearless Girl made her debut in March last year.

There are three women on State Street’s 11-member board, according to its Web site.

The financial firm did not immediately respond to a question about whether they think they need more female leadership on the board.

Taraporevala said the presence of female directors is crucial for companies’ success.

“All else being equal, these companies tend to be better managed,” he said. “This is about value, not values.”

The hands-on-hips statue was originally intended as a temporary display, but quickly gained a fan base among tourists who lined up to pose for photographs with her.

She appeared to be issuing a challenge to Charging Bull at her old location on a traffic island near the tip of Manhattan.

The girl was removed from her original spot on Nov. 27, partly because of the traffic hazard caused by the crowds around the two statues. There is still a plaque where she used to be.

New York City officials have said the bull would rejoin her near the stock exchange, but no date for the move has been given.