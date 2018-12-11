Agencies

FRANCE

Protests to weigh on growth

Growth is set to slow close to a standstill in the final quarter as waves of anti-government protests hit business activity, the central bank said yesterday, downgrading its outlook. The Bank of France forecast that the economy would eke out growth of only 0.2 percent in the quarter from the previous three months, down from 0.4 percent in a previous estimate and from that rate in the third quarter. Executives surveyed for the central bank’s monthly business climate indicator said that the protests had weighed on activity last month.

TELECOMS

Softbank sets US$23bn goal

Telecoms giant and technology investor Softbank Group Corp aims to raise more than US$23 billion by listing its Japanese mobile unit next week in one of the biggest tech initial public offerings (IPOs) in years. The group in a statement yesterday confirmed that it had formally decided to offer 1.76 billion shares, more than a one-third stake, in the Softbank Corp mobile unit, with shares priced at ￥1,500 each. The offering includes 160 million shares added on strong demand. The IPO is to help raise funds for the company as it increasingly transforms into an investment firm.

TURKEY

Currency crisis hits growth

Economic growth dwindled to 1.6 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, official data showed yesterday, falling short of forecasts as a currency crisis and soaring inflation took its toll on the economy. Third-quarter GDP shrank a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.1 percent from the previous quarter, Turkish Statistical Institute data showed. The lira eased to 5.3047 against the US dollar after the data, from 5.2950 beforehand.

PHILIPPINES

Manila to seek Chinese help

The country is to seek China’s help in halting the proliferation of counterfeit cigarettes, the Department of Finance said. Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez ordered the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Bureau of Customs to work with their Chinese counterparts to stop illegal cigarette-making machines from making their way into the nation, the department said. A raid of several warehouses this year yielded unlicensed machines from China along with counterfeit cigarettes and fake stamps, the department said.

CLEANERS

ISS to fire 100,000 people

ISS A/S of Denmark, the world’s largest cleaning company, is planning to cut about 100,000 jobs — representing a fifth of its global workforce — as it exits 13 countries in an effort to refocus its strategy and generate higher profits. The Copenhagen-based company expects organic growth to accelerate to 4 to 6 percent a year “in the medium term,” from 1.5 to 3.5 percent expected for this year, chief executive officer Jeff Gravenhorst said.

BANKING

Credit Suisse to buy shares

Credit Suisse Group AG is to announce a share buyback program worth “billions” and increase its dividend at an investor day this week, newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported. There is pressure on chief executive officer Tidjane Thiam to follow in the footsteps of Sergio Ermotti, head of rival UBS Group AG, and use his own money to buy back shares, SonntagsZeitung said, citing unidentified sources. It also said the share buyback would be for just more than 3 billion francs (US$3 billion) in line with the company’s guidance.