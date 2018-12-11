WHO database rejects gene-editing scientist’s project

Bloomberg

The global medical community is distancing itself further from the researcher whose controversial gene-editing work has been condemned by scientists and the Chinese government.

A Chinese branch of the WHO has withdrawn an application to register He Jiankui’s (賀建奎) project in its clinical database.

The move comes after the Chinese government halted He’s work, saying it would take a ‘‘zero tolerance attitude in dealing with dishonorable behavior” in research.

He has faced a global backlash after claiming to have produced the world’s first gene-edited babies in a bid to make them HIV-resistant.

The project drew international criticism for its lack of transparency, with health officials and other scientists concerned that it raises ethical questions that would taint other work in the field.

The application to enter the database of the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry was rejected because “the original applicants cannot provide the individual participants’ data for reviewing,” the registry’s Web site said.

The application was uploaded to the Web site on Nov. 8 and updated on Nov. 30, the registry said.

The site serves as a registry of Chinese medical trials.

If the application is successful, project information is sent to the clinical trial platform of the WHO and that data is then searchable on its global Web site.

He’s whereabouts are still unknown. Hong Kong’s Apple Daily cited unnamed sources earlier this month as saying that He was put under house arrest by the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, but representatives of the university and He’s laboratory declined to comment.