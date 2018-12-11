Taiwan admitted into privacy rules system

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan has been admitted into APEC’s Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) system, the National Development Council said yesterday.

The council made the announcement after receiving notification from the APEC secretariat, saying the admission is expected to help Taiwanese companies explore more business opportunities overseas.

Taiwan’s entry into the system would help improve the nation’s image in cross-border personal data protection and help local businesses find opportunities to cooperate with foreign companies, the council said.

The system, led by the US, represents a push by APEC members to facilitate the transmission and flow of privacy-respecting data among member states, the council said.

The system was developed by APEC members with input and assistance from industry and civil society to build consumer, business and regulator trust in the cross-border flow of personal information, according to the CBPR Web site.

After joining the system, the nation’s small and medium-sized businesses and organizations would be able to receive help to build personal data protection systems consistent with the APEC Privacy Framework, which would provide them with access to data transmissions in other international groups, such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which was implemented on May 25, the council said.

As Taiwan does not have a dedicated agency for the matter, council Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) submitted the application documents, which were prepared jointly with other government agencies, at an APEC senior officials’ meeting in March.

APEC ratified Taiwan’s application on Nov. 23, making the nation a member of the system along with the US, Mexico, Japan, Canada, South Korea and Singapore, the council said.