Staff writer

CHIPMAKERS

MediaTek reports merger

Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) on Friday announced that its two Singapore-based subsidiaries would merge as part of its reorganization plan. MediaTek Singapore Pte Ltd is to merge with MStar Technology Pte Ltd, with the former being the surviving entity, the company said. The merger is set to take effect on Dec. 31, it said. As the merger does not involve a share swap, dividend payment or any other assets, it would have no effect on MediaTek’s net worth and earnings per share, it said.

MACHINERY

Hiwin revenue declines

Machinery maker Hiwin Technologies Co (上銀科技) on Thursday reported that revenue for last month declined 13.17 percent month-on-month, but increased 12.74 percent year-on-year to NT$2.3 billion (US$74.6 million), with aggregated revenue in the first 11 months rising 45.23 percent annually to NT$27.64 billion, the highest for the period in the company’s history. Morgan Stanley said in a note that the sharp monthly decline would likely result in downside risks for Hiwin’s earnings prospects for this quarter and next year.

AUTOMAKERS

New-car sales increase

Sales of new cars last month rose 2.8 percent month-on-month to 36,011 units, but the figure fell 10.9 percent year-on-year, according to data compiled by the Directorate-General of Highways, which was released on Monday last week. Hotai Motor Co (和泰) continued to lead the market, selling 9,514 Toyota and Lexus-brand vehicles last month, with a market share of 26.4 percent, the data showed. In the first 11 months, total vehicle sales decreased 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 393,142 units, it showed.