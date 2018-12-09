Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Musk mulls buying plants

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk told CBS’ 60 Minutes that he might be willing to buy some of the five factories that General Motors Co is to shut next year. GM cochief executive officer Mary Barra has been in Washington meeting with members of the US Congress about plans to close five factories in North America and lay off 14,700 workers.

ITALY

Lawmakers pass budget

Lawmakers have given their first approval to the government’s spending plan for next year. The lower Chamber of Deputies on Friday night approved the proposal, put to a confidence vote to help close bickering ranks in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s coalition. However, the budget is expected to be modified before the Senate takes it up later this month. Coalition leaders said that the deficit spending target might be lowered from 2.4 percent to 2.1 or 2.2 percent of GDP.

GERMANY

Ministry to aid bank merger

The Ministry of Finance is willing to “orchestrate” a merger between Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG, Focus magazine has reported. Various scenarios have been discussed, including one in which the state would become Deutsche Bank’s largest shareholder for about five years before merging the two banks, Focus reported, without saying how it got the information. Another option discussed in the ministry has been creating a holding company that would own stakes in both banks, the report said.

SMART CITIES

Google-Toronto plan in peril

The Ontario City Government has fired three board members from a city organization working with a Google-affiliated company to create a smart-city development in Toronto. The move raises doubt about the development’s future. Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Monte McNaughton said in a statement on Friday that he had informed the three provincial appointees that he was bringing new leadership to the Waterfront Toronto board.

RESTAURANTS

Sonic merger approved

Shareholders have approved the sale of drive-in burger chain Sonic to the parent company of Arby’s in a US$2.3 billion merger. Sonic shareholders on Thursday ratified the pending agreement with Inspire Brands Inc, the Journal Record reported. Sonic’s investors voted on two proposals. The first was to authorize the merger and the other was to compensate Sonic’s executive officers in connection with the deal. Following the merger, the company would no longer be traded publicly.

INTERNET

Facebook boosts buyback

Facebook Inc on Friday said it would add US$9 billion to its stock buyback program, which could scoop up shares pummeled over the past few months. In a regulatory filing, the leading social network said it added to a US$15 billion share repurchase program begun last year. The repurchase program “does not have an expiration date,” the filing said, adding that shares might be repurchased on the open market or through privately negotiated transactions.