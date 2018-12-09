Greenback retreats after US jobs report disappoints

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taipei dollar on Friday rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.016 to close at NT$30.841, edging up from NT$30.850 a week earlier.

Turnover totaled US$646 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.860, moving between NT$30.825 and NT$30.870 before the close.

Elsewhere on Friday, the US dollar fell against the euro after data showed that US employers hired fewer workers than forecast last month, raising worries that US growth was moderating and that the US Federal Reserve might stop raising rates sooner than previously thought.

US nonfarm payrolls last month increased by 155,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate was unchanged at near a 49-year low of 3.7 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that US payrolls would increase by 200,000 jobs.

Average hourly earnings last month rose US$0.06, or 0.2 percent, after gaining 0.1 percent in October. That left the annual increase in wages at 3.1 percent, matching October’s jump, which was the biggest gain since April 2009.

Fed policymakers are still widely expected to raise interest rates again at their Dec. 18-19 meeting, but the focus is on how many rate hikes would follow next year.

“This was slightly disappointing on the headline level, but wage growth coming in as expected keeps the Fed on track to raise rates in December,” Cambridge Global Payments chief market strategist Karl Schamotta said in Toronto.

“The overall effect has been a sell-off in the [US] dollar, largely in a reaction to a lower expectation for rate hikes in 2019,” he said.

The euro was 0.32 percent higher against the US dollar.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, was down 0.24 percent at 96.579.

Interest rate futures implied traders see no more than one rate increase next year, compared with expectations a month earlier for possibly two rate hikes, CME Group Inc’s FedWatch program showed.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week said that US interest rates were nearing neutral levels, which markets interpreted as signaling a slowdown in rate rises.

The US central bank is flagging a turning point in monetary policy, as a Fed policymaker on Friday backed interest rate hikes in the “near term,” but nodded to increasingly less certainty ahead.

“The [US] dollar looks set for more choppy trade as markets seek answers to whether the US economy is stronger or weaker than it thinks,” Washington-based Western Union Business Solutions senior market analyst Joe Manimbo said in a note.

Falling US yields, which have been chipping away at the yield differential advantage the greenback enjoyed earlier this year, have been another factor impeding the greenback’s advance recently.

On a weekly basis, the US dollar was down about 0.7 percent, set for its biggest drop in more than two months.

Sterling on Friday fell and was headed for a fourth consecutive week of losses as British Prime Minister Theresa May pressed ahead with plans for a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal with the EU, despite warnings that it could topple her government.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart as higher oil prices and data showing a record increase in domestic jobs bolstered expectations for further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.