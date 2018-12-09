Kashmir’s apple growers bedeviled by wild weather

By Ashutosh Sharma / Thomson Reuters Foundation, SHOPIAN, India

November is the peak wedding season in India’s Kashmir region, but Riyaz Dar’s sister did not get married last month as planned.

Unusually early and heavy snowfall last month split the trunks of 60 of Dar’s 100 apple trees, leading to huge apple — and financial — losses just before the harvest in Shopian, a region known as Kashmir’s apple bowl.

“Even if the climate remains favorable in the years to come, I will get only 40 percent [of the apples] I used to harvest,” said the farmer from the village of Hirpora.

He said that the snow would cut his income by 60 percent this year — and the bad times would last until he can replant or repair all his damaged trees.

Heavy mid-autumn snow in the Kashmir Valley has wreaked havoc on the region’s famed orchards, severely damaging apple, apricot, cherry, walnut and almond trees.

Apple growers have been hardest hit, with the snow destroying not just this season’s apple crop, but the heavily laden trees themselves.

Jammu & Kashmir Directorate of Horticulture Director Manzoor Ahmad Qadri said that more than 1.5 million apple trees had been damaged — a major economic threat in a region where 500,000 families depend on fruit for jobs and produce provides 7 percent of the state’s GDP.

Officials have blamed the disaster on increasingly unpredictable weather associated with climate change, which they have said is leading to a range of costly problems across the region.

The risks are particularly serious, because there is so far little in place, from insurance to substantive compensation, to help farmers deal with the risks, they have said.

“A tree takes at least a decade to mature and the snowfall has ruined the hard work of years for farmers,” said Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha, a national farmer welfare organization.

As climate change brings wilder weather and more losses in the orchards, “the earnings of farmers, whose livelihood is dependent on [fruit], will come down drastically,” he said in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In Kashmir, the 40 harshest days of winter, called “Chillai Kalan,” usually begin on Dec. 21 and last until the end of January.

However, last winter the region saw no snow at all until the second week of February.

Tourists in high-altitude areas were then delighted to see snow in May, but the unexpected weather brought huge problems for pastoralist families on their annual migration routes.

Mohammad Razak, 50, was herding his flock in remote Poonch District when unusual torrential rain and hail killed more than 100 of his goats and sheep.

“Before we could understand anything, a thunderstorm and hail followed rains. In the absence of any shelter, goats and sheep rushed towards a gully ... and got washed away,” Razak said in an interview.

The herder received about US$500 in financial compensation under the State Disaster Response Fund, but said that it was not adequate to meet his losses, which were about double what he received.

In the same storm, 45-year-old pastoralist Mohammad Farooq lost more than 150 cattle in a landslide in Bafliaz, with his family only narrowly escaping.

Social media users in Jammu & Kashmir circulated pictures of his dead livestock and published his bank details, asking for financial help for the family.

To help fruit growers hit by unseasonable snow, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology has issued advice on how farmers can protect trees from damage.