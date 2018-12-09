Fed policymakers signal rate-hike changes

Reuters, WASHINGTON and INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana

The US Federal Reserve is signaling a turning point in monetary policy, as a Fed policymaker on Friday backed interest rate hikes in the “near term,” but nodded to increasingly less certainty ahead.

Speaking at an event in Washington, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said that the economic picture was broadly positive, but that risks were growing overseas and in US corporate debt markets.

Tailwinds are fading as global growth slows, financial conditions tighten and the boost from fiscal stimulus moderates, Brainard said.

“The gradual path of increases in the federal funds rate has served us well by giving us time to assess the effects of policy as we have proceeded,” she told the audience. “That approach remains appropriate in the near term, although the policy path increasingly will depend on how the outlook evolves.”

Speaking less than an hour later, St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard repeated his call for the Fed to pause its cycle of interest rate increases, saying that the central bank might already be restricting the economy and noting that inflation expectations are drifting downward.

“We are at a crossroads in monetary policy,” said Bullard, who next year is to be a voting member on the central bank’s policysetting committee.

With inflation contained and at no risk of breaking out, investors are nervous that the central bank has gone too far, he said.

Market developments and an expected further interest-rate increase means that there is a “real risk” that the US Department of the Treasury market yield curve could invert this month, Bullard said.

The yield curve is said to invert when interest rates on shorter-term debt rise above rates on longer-term debt, which historically portends a recession.

Traders continue to bet on a Fed rate hike in two weeks, when policymakers are to meet next and release fresh forecasts for the rate path for next year and beyond.

As of just a few months ago, Fed policymakers had indicated they would probably increase interest rates three times next year.

However, with data showing that the US housing market slowing, job gains cooling and inflation giving no signs of rising above a 2 percent target, there are plenty of “reasons for hinting at a pause in March,” Cornerstone economist Roberto Perli said in a note on Friday.

Since the middle of last month, Fed policymakers have pointed to the need to reconsider what have been steady quarterly rate hikes for most of the past two years.