Sources say Uber made confidential filing for IPO

Reuters, NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO

Uber Technologies Inc has filed paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO), according to three people with knowledge of the matter, taking a step closer to a key milestone for one of the most closely watched and controversial companies in Silicon Valley.

The ride-hailing company filed the confidential paperwork on Thursday, one of the sources said, in lock-step with its smaller US rival, Lyft Inc, which also announced on Thursday that it had filed for an IPO.

The simultaneous filings extend the protracted battle between Uber and Lyft, which as fierce rivals have often rolled out identical services and matched each other’s prices.

Uber is eager to beat Lyft to Wall Street, according to sources familiar with the matter, a sign of the company’s entrenched competitiveness.

Its filing sets the stage for one of the biggest technology listings ever. Uber’s valuation in its most recent private financing was US$76 billion and it could be worth US$120 billion in an IPO. Its listing next year would be the largest in what is expected to be a string of public debuts by highly valued Silicon Valley companies, including apartment-renting company Airbnb Inc and workplace messaging firm Slack.

However, ongoing market volatility could alter companies’ plans.

The IPO would be a test of public market investor tolerance for Uber’s legal and workplace controversies, which embroiled the company for most of last year, and on the progress of chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi in turning the company around.

Khosrowshahi took over more than a year ago and has repeatedly said that he would take Uber public next year.

In August, he hired the company’s first chief financial officer in more than three years.

Together, Uber and Lyft would test public market investor appetitive for the ride-hailing business, which emerged less than a decade ago and has proven wildly popular, but also unprofitable.

Uber in the third quarter lost US$1.07 billion and is struggling with slowing growth, although its gross bookings, at US$12.7 billion, reflect the company’s enormous scale. Its revenue for the quarter was US$2.95 billion, a 5 percent increase from the previous quarter. Its bookings grew just 6 percent for the quarter.

Uber has raised about US$18 billion from an array of investors since 2010 and it now faces a deadline to go public.

An investment by Softbank Group Corp that closed in January, which gave the Japanese investor a 15 percent stake in Uber, included a provision that requires Uber to file for an IPO by Sept. 30 next year, or the company risks allowing restrictions on shareholder stock transfers to expire.

Uber operates in more than 70 countries, while Lyft is in the US and Canada — although the smaller company is plotting a global expansion.

Uber has added a number of other businesses — which are growing, but have yet to show sustainable profits — in a bid to become a one-stop mobility app. Those include freight hauling, food delivery, and electric bike and scooter rentals.

Its self-driving car unit is costing the company about US$200 million per quarter, according to investors, but Uber’s program has retrenched since a pedestrian was killed in March after being hit by one of its autonomous cars.

Uber has not formally chosen underwriting banks, although Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are likely to get the lead roles, sources said.