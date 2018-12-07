Staff writer, with CNA

SMARTPHONES

HTC begins taking Litecoin

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday announced that it has added Litecoin to the list of cryptocurrencies it would accept for purchases of the Exodus 1, its blockchain-focused smartphone. HTC previously only accepted Bitcoin and Ether. Litecoin creator Charlie Lee (李啟威) is also to join HTC’s Exodus 1 development team as a consultant. The handset, equipped with the Zion wallet to facilitate secured cryptocurrency payments and storage, as well as private keys, began shipping on Wednesday, HTC said, adding that it plans to add support for other cryptocurrencies, as well as ERC-20 and ERC-721 tokens. Separately on Wednesday, Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia’s biggest telecom, tapped HTC to develop a 5G smart hub, which is to launch in that country next year.

BANKING

FSC approves ANZ merger

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday approved an application by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) to merge its Taiwanese subsidiary, ANZ Bank Taiwan (澳盛台灣商業銀行), into its local branch, which is to take effect on April 8. The local branch would have a working capital of NT$20 billion (US$648.2 million), the highest level among foreign banks’ branches in the nation, the commission said, adding that it requires banks that focus on corporate clients to have a minimum working capital of NT$200 million.

RESTAURANTS

Din Tai Fung opens in UK

Popular restaurant chain Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐), known for its xiaolongbao (小龍包) steamed dumplings, on Wednesday launched its first European store in London. Located in Covent Garden, the Taipei-based chain’s 153rd restaurant is housed on two floors and can seat 250 people. Founded in 1958, Din Tai Fung opened its first international restaurant in Japan in 1996, followed by Singapore in 2003. The UK is the world’s fifth-largest economy and London is a major European financial and transportation hub whose residents are known for their spending power, Din Tai Fung said.

TOURISM

Da Nang top new destination

Vietnam’s Da Nang is the most popular new emerging tourist city for Taiwanese travelers, according to a survey on next year’s travel destinations released yesterday by hotel booking Web site Booking.com. The other top emerging travel destinations for Taiwanese are Daegu, South Korea; Porto, Portugal; Sendai, Japan; and Cebu City, Philippines, the Web site said. Over the past few years, Taiwanese have preferred destinations that are not only special, but also less well known, the Web site said, adding that Da Nang became the favorite because of its low cost of living, authentic Vietnamese culture and My Khe Beach.

EQUITIES

TAIEX down as region falls

Local shares were hammered yesterday, with the TAIEX falling 2.34 percent to less than 9,700 points as investors took cues from a dive on other Asian markets to dump tech stocks. Regional market sentiment was dampened after the arrest in Canada of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) for alleged breaches of US sanctions on Iran, fanning concerns about supply chain disruptions and setbacks in US-China trade talks. Taiwanese suppliers to Apple Inc also came under pressure, as HSBC Holdings PLC downgraded its rating on the US tech giant from “buy” to “hold.”