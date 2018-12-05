China Airlines and Royal Brunei unveil partnership

Staff writer, with CNA

China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) and Royal Brunei Airlines Sdn Bhd yesterday said that they started offering codeshare services when Royal Brunei resumed direct flights between Brunei and Taiwan on Monday.

The national carrier of Brunei said it would operate the new route with China Airlines on a codeshare basis to allow passengers from both airlines to purchase flights served by Royal Brunei for travel connections.

“Royal Brunei first flew to Taipei in 1986 and we are excited to reconnect Bandar Seri Begawan with Taipei once again,” Royal Brunei chief executive Karam Chand said.

Taipei is projected to be a key tourism and trade market for Brunei, as well as a major contributor to Royal Brunei’s network, he said, adding that the airline has been strengthening its regional network by adding the Malaysian city of Kuching on Dec. 28 in the hope of offering more connectivity options.

In addition, Royal Brunei took delivery of its seventh A320neo plane last month, meaning it has one of the youngest fleets in the world with an average age of just two years, he said, adding that he hoped this would attract more Taiwanese passengers.

Meanwhile, China Airlines said the partnership would take advantage of Brunei’s travel market potential and help the carrier build a more comprehensive global network.

China Airlines president Hsieh Su-chien (謝世謙) said travelers from Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia could also make Taiwan their new transit stop en route to Brunei, which could boost the airline’s competitiveness.

Royal Brunei is using an Airbus A320neo to fly three round-trip flights per week between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Brunei International Airport.

Flights depart from Brunei every Monday, Thursday and Friday at 10:15am, arriving in Taoyuan at 1:45pm, and depart from Taoyuan on the return leg at 3pm, arriving in Brunei at 6:30pm the same day.

The carrier first launched flights to Taiwan in 1986, but ended the service in 2003 due to the adverse effects of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak on the travel industry.

More recently, it has provided charter flights between the two destinations during the Lunar New Year holiday.