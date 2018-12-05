No rods to be sent until new plan made

Staff writer, with CNA

Unused fuel rods from the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) would not be returned to the US until a decision on whether to alter the nation’s energy transition plan has been reached, a Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) official said on Monday.

A Nov. 24 referendum that rejected the Democratic Progressive Party government’s goal of phasing out nuclear energy by 2025 has forced the government to review its energy transition plan, with Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) promising to draft a new policy in two months.

Until the ministry presents a plan, Taipower would not ship the rods, Taipower president Chung Bin-li (鍾炳利) said when asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee.

The government had planned to supply electricity using 50 percent natural gas, 30 percent coal and 20 percent renewables by 2025.

A legislative resolution made in January requires that all of the 1,744 unused fuel rod bundles purchased to operate the power plant be shipped back to the US by 2020.

Taipower sent 200 unused fuel rod bundles to the US in two batches in July and September, media reported.