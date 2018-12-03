Asustek retains ranking as top brand

Staff writer, with CNA

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) remained the most valuable brand in Taiwan this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday, citing its Best Taiwan Global Brands survey.

Asustek has been first for six consecutive years on the list of the nation’s top 20 most valuable brands, but its value this year fell about 4 percent from a year earlier to US$1.619 billion amid escalating competition in the global PC market, the ministry said.

The ministry has commissioned UK-based consultancy Interband to conduct the annual survey since 2003.

The latest results showed that consumer electronics and tech brands remained dominant, although there were signs of diversification of products to boost competition, the ministry said.

Following Asustek, Trend Micro Inc (趨勢), a global leader in information security, was second with a brand value of US$1.495 billion, up 6 percent from a year earlier, while Want Want China Holdings Ltd (中國旺旺控股), a food conglomerate, was third, with its brand value falling 3 percent to US$897 million, the ministry said.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) was fourth with a brand value of US$603 million, ahead of industrial computer maker Advantech Co Ltd (研華), which had a brand value of US$500 million, and Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), whose brand was valued at US$461 million.

Bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) took seventh place with a brand value of US$449 million, followed by Gourmet Master Co (美食達人), the operator of cafe and bakery chain 85°C (85度C), with US$418 million in brand value, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) with US$406 million and integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) with US$355 million.

Among the top 10 brands, Advantech rose one notch to No. 5 and Cathay Financial also climbed one spot to No. 6, while Giant fell two notches to No. 7, the ministry said.

CTBC Financial and Cathay Financial saw their brand value rise 13 percent and 11 percent respectively from a year earlier, topping growth among those in the top 10.

The other companies in the top 20 were bicycle vendor Merida Industry Co Ltd (美利達), electronic device distributor Synnex Technology International Corp (聯強), Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co (正新), which is known for its tire brand Maxxis, smartphone brand HTC Corp (宏達電), power management solution provider Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), financial leasing firm Chailease Holding Co (中租), food maker Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一), fitness equipment supplier Johnson Health Tech Co (喬山), USB maker Transcend Information Inc (創見) and PC brand Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星).

MSI made the list for the first time, the ministry said.

The combined brand value of the companies on the list totaled US$9.529 billion this year, up 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Interbrand analyzes financial performance, the role a brand plays in purchase decisions, as well as its competitive strength and ability to create loyalty, sustainable demand and profit, it said on its Web site.

Additional reporting by staff writer