Wind Farm Feed-in Tariff: Commission green lights Danish power investment

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Danish fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Changfang II K/S yesterday received approval to invest NT$523.5 million (US$16.97 million) to facilitate offshore wind turbine installations at Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) unit in Changhua County, the Investment Commission said.

The approval came after the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday proposed cutting the feed-in tariff by 12.71 percent over the next 20 years, which was considered “unacceptable” by most offshore wind energy developers, including CIP.

“The approval will be canceled if CIP does not execute the investment plan within next 12 months,” Investment Commission spokesperson Yang Shu-ling (楊淑玲) said by telephone.

CIP has expressed concern over the new tariff and said it would reassess the planned investment.

CIP said it has inked NT$20 billion procurement agreements with local manufacturers.

Renewable energy seemed to occupy commission officials yesterday, as they also gave the green light to a NT$300 million investment plan submitted by CS Wind, a South Korean offshore and onshore wind tower supplier.

The comission also gave Dutch company Axia Power Holdings BV the go-ahead to add NT$580.5 million to its renewable energy unit in Taiwan, which operates as an independent power producer.

Meanwhile, MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest handset chip designer, won the commission’s approval to invest US$20.91 million in its Chinese software developing arm, Nephos (Hefei) Ltd (擎發通訊合肥科技).

That brought MediaTek’s aggregate investment in Nephos to NT$100 million, with its shareholding rising to 84.47 percent, the commission said.

Electronics manufacturing service provider Wistron Corp (緯創) was granted the permission to wire US$55 million to its subsidiary in Singapore, while Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co (大城不鏽鋼) received the commission’s approval to inject an additional US$280 million into its US subsidiary.