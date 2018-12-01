Wind Farm Feed-in Tariff: MOEA wants proof for rejection

Staff writer, with CNA

Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) officials have asked for evidence from offshore wind power investors to justify their rejection of a proposed 12.71 percent cut in the preliminary feed-in tariff (FIT) over the next 20 years.

The ministry released a proposal on Thursday in which the rate per kilowatt hour (kWh) would be reduced from NT$5.8498 to NT$5.106 during the 20-year period, starting next year.

The proposal was yesterday criticized by wind power developers in a joint statement as unacceptable, but Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) met with them and explained how the proposed rate was calculated.

A MOEA official said that the ministry had asked businesses to offer information on their power generation operations when the proposed rate was being assessed, but only two companies did so.

Shen said he again asked the companies at the meeting to provide detailed evidence as to why the rate should remain unchanged.

Shen emphasized that the proposed rate was not final and that the ministry still needed to hold hearings to collect opinions, which the tariff review committee would review.

“If they have an argument, then they should convince committee members about it,” Shen said.