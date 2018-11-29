Compal Broadband shares surge 26% on debut in Taipei

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Compal Broadband Networks Inc (鋐寶科技), which is 48 percent owned by laptop maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), yesterday saw its shares surge on its debut on the local bourse.

The technology company’s shares surged 26.42 percent to close at NT$39, from its listing price of NT$30.84, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Compal Broadband Networks, which was founded in 2009, manufactures smart cable gateways, Wi-Fi extenders and smart home devices, and it said it is now focusing on developing cloud-enabled consumer communications and computing products.

One of its smart cable gateways commands a 40 percent share of some European markets, as it is the only product that has met the regulations of 12 European nations, which has helped the company increase sales in the region and reduce operating costs, it said.

The firm said it plans to promote the product in the Americas, especially in Central and South America, next year.

In the first half of next year, it plans to deliver its DOCSIS 3.1 high-class smart cable gateway, which would provide service providers and their customers smoother media streaming and a better gaming experience, Compal Broadband Networks said, adding that it also expects to grow its smart home products range.

The firm said that it has established manufacturing plants in China, the US, Vietnam, Brazil, Poland and Mexico.

Benefiting from a merger of Latin American telecom clients, the company said that it expects to see revenue in the Americas rise next year, with contribution possibly increasing at least 10 percent.

In the first three quarters of this year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$4.54 billion (US$146.88 million) and net profit reached NT$157 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.61, company data showed.