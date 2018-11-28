China Genetics-linked stocks slump as probe ordered

Bloomberg

Chinese companies involved with genetic testing retreated after news that a researcher altered the genes of twin infant girls provoked global outrage and sparked a government investigation.

BGI Genomics Co (華大基因) and Berry Genomics Co (貝瑞基因), which both offer gene-testing services, fell as much as 3.3 percent.

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd (和美醫療), a private obstetrics and gynecology hospital group linked to the episode, dropped the most in three months.

Claims by Shenzhen-based researcher He Jiankui (賀建奎) that he created the world’s first genetically edited babies have prompted a backlash from health officials and other scientists.

The Chinese National Health and Family Planning Commission on its Web site on Monday said it had ordered officials in Guangdong Province to investigate.

“Harmonicare’s slump in Hong Kong as well as some related share declines in China are due to concern that the government may tighten industry policy after seeing the gene-editing controversy,” Bright Smart Securities (耀才證券) analyst Mark Huang said. “In many cases, capital and leverage may also bring hidden risks, including social and moral ones, and once the problem becomes bigger, we may see regulatory tightening or structural adjustment in the sector.”

Harmonicare Medical Holdings, which owns the hospital from which the researcher said he got approval, slid as much as 6.8 percent in Hong Kong.

A listing for He’s clinical trial on a public database appeared to show an approval form stamped by Shenzhen Harmonicare Women’s and Children’s Hospital, although that could not be independently verified.

A hospital general manager said approval for He’s work might have been falsified and the matter has been reported to police, the Securities Times reported.

The hospital has no relationship with the researcher, she added.

An investor relations representative for Harmonicare Medical said it is investigating the claims when reached by telephone yesterday.