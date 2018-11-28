Telecoms will not reduce iPhone prices after Japan

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan’s three major telecoms yesterday said that they have no plans to follow their Japanese counterparts in cutting the price of the iPhone XR amid slower-than-expected global demand.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) said that Apple Inc has not informed them of any price cut.

Japanese telecoms over the weekend cut iPhone XR prices after Apple decided to offer subsidies to stimulate iPhone sales in a nation where it holds more than half of the market.

For example, Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo Inc slashed its iPhone XR price by about 30 percent in its two-year subscription contract.

In Taiwan, the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone XS Max and 5.8-inch OLED iPhone XS — which hit the market in September — have starting prices of NT$39,900 and NT$35,900 respectively.

The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XR, which went on sale globally last month, has a starting price of NT$26,900.

Before the three new models went on sale, the market anticipated that the cheaper iPhone XR would receive a warmer welcome, but demand has been slower than expected.

TF International Securities (天風國際證券) analyst Kuo Ming-chi (郭明錤) cut his forecast for iPhone XR shipments by 30 million units to 70 million from last month to September next year.

A local telecom executive told the Central News Agency that while sales of the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max have shown signs of stagnation in Taiwan due to their relatively high prices, sales of the iPhone XR remained stable and account for 55 percent of sales of the three new models.

Stable sales mean it is unlikely that local telecoms would cut their iPhone XR prices for now, the executive said.

Demand for the older iPhone 8 remains strong and continues to provide a solid foundation for domestic iPhone sales, they said.