PHARMACEUTICALS

Glaxo mulls new vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is considering whether to develop a new vaccine against a sexually transmitted infection that is threatening to become unstoppable. The company is in discussions with regulators about how the label on Bexsero, its vaccine that prevents a form of meningitis, could be expanded to include gonorrhea, an age-old disease that is becoming more difficult to treat, said Emmanuel Hanon, head of research and development at Glaxo’s vaccine unit. The UK drugmaker is also looking at the possibility of developing a vaccine targeted specifically against gonorrhea, he said.

EUROPEAN UNION

ECB too male-heavy

The European Central Bank (ECB) should bring more women into leadership jobs to improve gender balance, the only female member of the powerful institution’s board said. “I’m convinced that diversity in management positions is an intelligent idea to pursue,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger said. Lautenschlaeger’s appeal follows the ECB’s vote early this month in favor of a male candidate, Italy’s Andrea Enria, to succeed banking supervision chief Daniele Nouy from next year.

FINANCE

Goldman must boost controls

Goldman Sachs Group Inc was told by regulators to tighten its risk oversight and increase reports of internal debates about deals just after the bank completed US$6.5 billion of bond financing for Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, the Financial Times reported. Goldman implemented changes to the internal committees that oversee how its operations work, under pressure from the New York Federal Reserve, the newspaper said. The reforms were agreed upon in 2013 after the US Federal Reserve pressed Goldman to be more transparent, but were not publicly disclosed, it reported.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Bitcoin tumble continues

Bitcoin’s tumble worsened over the weekend, putting last year’s crash within striking distance of the cryptocurrency’s worst bear markets. The virtual currency fell as low as US$3,475 on Sunday, Bitstamp prices showed. The crash, which also ensnared rival coins such as Ether and XRP, has entered the same league as bitcoin’s 93 percent plunge in 2011 and its 84 percent rout from 2013 to 2015, during the collapse of bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.

SINGAPORE

Firm’s troubles affect bonds

An investigation into troubled Indonesian property developer PT Lippo Karawaci, controlled by the Southeast Asian billionaire Riady family, is reverberating in the bond market. Singaporean dollar-denominated notes issued by First Real Estate Investment Trust and those sold by OUE Ltd, which is controlled by the family, have dropped as a liquidity crunch prompts concern that the group is using other entities to help shore up finances.

ELECTRONICS

Justices hear Apple defense

Apple Inc is at the US Supreme Court to defend the way that it sells apps for iPhones against claims by consumers that the company has unfairly monopolized the market. The justices heard arguments yesterday in Apple’s effort to end an antitrust lawsuit that could force the iPhone maker to cut the 30 percent commission it charges software developers whose apps are sold exclusively through Apple’s App Store. A judgement could triple the compensation to consumers under antitrust law if Apple loses.