Qisda counting on medical business to drive revenue

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Qisda Corp (佳世達) expects higher revenue contribution from its medical businesses, chairman and president Peter Chen (陳其宏) told a news conference ahead of the Taiwan Healthcare+ Expo that opens on Thursday in Taipei.

The electronics manufacturer expects to see its healthcare and medical businesses contribute up to NT$30 billion (US$971.31 million) in the next five years, he said.

Qisda and its affiliate BenQ Group (明碁) have been ramping up their strategic investments, and Qisda would continue to build a fleet of investees to drive revenue growth for its core business and itself, he said.

Qisda has more than 10 promising investees, which have brought improvements to its topline and profitability during the first three quarters of the year, and their contributions are expected to continue growing, Chen said.

Qisda would continue to seek viable acquisition targets, he added.

The companies are to showcase their professional medical equipment, personal healthcare products and healthcare services at the exhibition, he said.

These include the BenQ Qflux Dialyzer, an artificial kidney solution that has gained approval from authorities in Taiwan and South Korea.

BenQ’s hearing aids and a smart operating theater solution that provides surgeons with quick access to patients’ medical imaging records would also be highlighted.

Qisda has also invested in hospitals in China, and it would be seeking initial public offerings to fund expansion of its bed capacity at facilities in Suzhou and Nanjing, Chen said.

Qisda’s revenues in the first nine months of the year rose 13.69 percent from the same period last year to NT$113.4 billion, the company’s strongest showing in nine years.

Revenue grew 5.6 percent last year to NT$136.86 billion.

The Taiwan Healthcare+ Expo runs through Sunday at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Nangang Exhibition Hall 1.