Housing market boosted by election

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Housing transactions could pick up now that the nine-in-one elections have passed, the General Chamber of Commerce (GCC, 全國商業總會) said yesterday, adding that buying interest showed noticeable improvement.

Potential buyers stayed on the sidelines in the run-up to the elections due to concerns about political uncertainty, GCC chairman Lai Cheng-yi (賴正鎰) said in a statement.

The wait-and-see sentiment has subsided following the victory of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidates, who have pledged to improve the economy in their constituencies by selling produce to China and attracting Chinese tourists, Lai said.

Kaohsiung mayor-elect Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has vowed to reconcile with Beijing so that the southern port city could reap the economic benefits of better relations.

“The election results sent a positive message to the property market and ended wavering on the part of buyers,” said Lai, who owns Taichung-based Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) and upscale resort hotels under the Lalu (涵碧) brand in Taiwan and China.

Some buyers made down payments on expectations that cross-strait relations would improve further following the presidential and general elections in 2020, he said.

Shares of construction and building material businesses advanced 1.66 percent on the main board yesterday, outpacing the broader market’s 1.01 percent gain, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

Kaohsiung-based King’s Town Construction Co (京城建設) closed up 3.72 percent to NT$23.7 on expectations of better sales. King’s Town also owns hotels in Kaohsiung and plans to build more.

Taiwanese firms based in China might move back to Taiwan to avoid extra tariff burdens amid the US-China trade dispute, Lai said, adding that part of the funds could flow into the local property market.

Property transactions in Taiwan increased 4.5 percent from a year earlier to 205,832 units in the first 10 months in a sign that the market is recovering, Lai said.

The effect would be more evident and sustainable if local governments make good on their plans to lower assessed land values by the end of the year, which would ease the tax burden for property owners next year, he said.