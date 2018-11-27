Han campaign says Hon Hai to weigh investment

Staff writer, with CNA

Kaohsiung mayor-elect Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) has invited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) to invest in the city, one of his top aides said yesterday.

Yang Chiu-hsing (楊秋興), from Han’s election campaign team, confirmed to local media that Han in a telephone call on Sunday with Hon Hai chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) urged the firm, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, to invest in Kaohsiung.

Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康) internationally, declined to comment on the matter, saying it was inappropriate for the company to disclose any details.

An investment would help Han deliver on his promises to improve the city’s economy.

Both men expressed a desire to cooperate during their conversation, which lasted for almost three hours, and promised to meet for more talks about investment, Yang said.

Hon Hai in 2011 established a foothold in the Kaohsiung Software Park in Cianjhen District (前鎮) as part of its efforts to develop a wider range of applications for use in smartphones, tablet and notebook computers, desktop computers, flat panels, education, Internet communications and cloud-based technology gadgets.

Hon Hai has also inaugurated a high-performance computer system in the park, integrating resources with business partners to develop medical applications and big data analysis, among others.

Kaohsiung City Government data showed that Hon Hai employs 310 at the park, while Innolux Corp (群創), a flat panel unit of Hon Hai, has a workforce of 3,600 in the city.

Citing Gou, Yang said that an investment by Hon Hai in Kaohsiung would help the city build an industrial cluster and pay for more investments, including by foreign firms.

During his campaign, Han said that he hoped to secure investments from Hon Hai to create more jobs.

Han, 61, of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) defeated Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which has governed Kaohsiung since December 1998, as well as independents Chu Mei-feng (璩美鳳) and Su Ying-kuei (蘇盈貴).

After the election on Saturday, Han vowed to carry out his policy platform and spare no effort to boost the economic development of the port city, which he has described as “old and poor.”