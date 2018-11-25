Agencies

CANADA

Bank expands asset range

The Bank of Canada plans to buy for the first time government-backed mortgage bonds in a bid to broaden the range of high-quality assets in its operations to manage its balance sheet. The move — part of a decision of including government-guaranteed debt issued by federal Crown corporations — would allow the Ottawa-based central bank to offset continued growth in bank notes, the central bank said in an statement on Friday. It would also give it flexibility to further reduce its participation in primary Canadian government bond auctions to help boost the tradable float and support liquidity in the secondary market.

ESWATINI

PM tightens travel budget

The newly appointed prime minister on Friday banned first-class air travel for top government officials as part of a slew of measures to control spending. Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who took office a month ago, also announced that he would not buy a new car for himself, but inherit the old one used by his predecessor, as the economy battles slowing growth. All senior officials, including himself and ministers “will no longer travel first class, but in business class when flying on national duties... All other public servants will fly in economy class,” Dlamini said in a statement.

POULTRY

Tyson among BRF bidders

Tyson Foods Inc is among the five firms still in the running for Asian and European chicken plants owned by BRF SA, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be named because talks are private. Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson and Sao Paulo, Brazil-based BRF declined to comment. Binding offers for Thai poultry processor Golden Foods Siam Ltd, as well as assets in Europe are due mid-December. The sale is part of BRF’s 3 billion real (US$783.03 million) divestment plan to ease debt. It received non-binding offers from eight companies, five of which were chosen to remain in the process, BRF chief executive officer Pedro Parente said on Nov. 8.

SOUTH AFRICA

KPMG reports ex-partner

KPMG South Africa has reported a former partner to the police over his alleged role in a corruption scandal in which almost 2 billion rand (US$144.31 million) was stolen from VBS bank, two KPMG employees familiar with the matter said. The KPMG employees said the accounting firm had sent an internal e-mail to staff on Friday that said its board had “assessed information on VBS and support criminal action being taken” against the former partner, Sipho Malaba.

AUTOMAKERS

GM brake probe launched

US highway safety investigators are investigating an alleged defect in 2.7 million pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) built by General Motors Co (GM) that are getting into collisions because drivers are having trouble braking. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation on Tuesday of trucks and SUVs, including GM’s best-selling Chevrolet Silverado after receiving 111 complaints from consumers. The power brake vacuum pump in the models can degrade and make it difficult to stop, the agency said. There have been nine crashes related to the problem and two injuries, the NHTSA said.