Hotel buffet restaurant coupon sales strong

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Major hotels yesterday reported strong coupon sales for their buffet restaurants on the first day of the Taipei International Travel Fair.

A long line of people waited to buy coupons for 38 percent off purchases at buffet restaurant Brasserie (柏麗廳) in Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the flagship property of Regent Hotels & Resorts (晶華麗晶酒店集團).

“More people know how to make astute calculations and buy restaurant coupons for next year at the lowest available price,” a Regent communications official said.

The hotel is expecting a 10 percent increase in sales from the four-day trade show, the biggest annual event for the hospitality industry that is being held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center until Monday.

My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) said it sold 10,000 coupons for Kitchen 12 (十二廚), a buffet restaurant at Grande Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店), and 5,000 coupons for Latest Recipe (探索廚房), an all-you-can-eat facility at Le Meridien Taipei’s (台北寒舍艾美酒店).

The figure might climb higher as the exhibition continues, the company said in a statement.

My Humble House is seeking to boost sales through discount offers of up to 45 percent at different facilities, it said.

The addition late last year of hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐酒店) in Yilan County is helping inflate synergy benefits as the group expands its business outside of Taipei, it said.

Humble House Hotel Taipei (寒舍艾麗酒店), the group’s first own-brand hotel, also took part in the sales campaign, it said.

Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) said it sold NT$13 million (US$420,685) of restaurant and accommodation coupons, led by its theme park Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and the adjacent Leofoo Resort (六福莊) in Hsinchu County, the group said in a statement.

It was a 30 percent improvement from a year earlier, thanks to discount and upgrade offers, it said.

Coupon sales were strong for its buffet restaurant, Sunrise at Courtyard by Marriott in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港), as more people are visiting the area, it said.

FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) said that restaurant coupons for Palais de Chine (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station proved a popular item at the show and might attract more buyers after election day.