Agencies

INTERNET

China steps up theft: report

China has sharply escalated cyberattacks on Australian companies this year in a “constant, significant effort” to steal intellectual property, a report published yesterday said. The investigation by Fairfax Media and commercial broadcaster Channel Nine comes just days after US Vice President Mike Pence accused Beijing at the APEC summit of widespread “intellectual property theft.” The report said the Chinese Ministry of State Security was responsible for “Operation Cloud Hopper,” a wave of attacks it said were detected by Canberra and its partners in the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance — the US, Britain, Canada and New Zealand. An unnamed senior Australian government official told Fairfax the activity was “a constant, significant effort to steal our intellectual property,” while other officials expressed frustration that firms and universities were not tightening their security.

BANKING

Fed’s Quarles to head FSB

US Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to be appointed the head of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in a bid to keep a skptical US engaged in the international body, two people with knowledge of the discussions said on Monday. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney steps down next month as chair of the board, which has been coordinating a raft of new rules for the G20 since the global financial crisis a decade ago. Dutch Central Bank President Klaas Knot was also on the shortlist for chairperson and is to become the FSB’s vice chairman, in line to succeed Quarles after three years, the sources said. The arrangement has yet to be formally agreed, they added.

AVIATION

Jeju orders 40 Boeing jets

South Korean budget carrier Jeju Air has ordered 40 airplanes from US manufacturer Boeing for US$4.4 billion, the airline said yesterday, one of the nation’s largest-ever aircraft purchases. Jeju Air is placing firm orders for 40 B737-MAX 8 models, with deliveries running from 2022 to 2026, with options for 10 more, it said in a regulatory filing. The firm described the deal as the biggest contract by a South Korean carrier for a single model of an aircraft. The company currently operates a fleet of 38 B737-800 planes that mostly fly short routes to China, Japan and Southeast Asian nations. “The latest deal ... will help us replace the existing fleet with next-generation airplanes, maintain price competitiveness and grow into a next leading air carrier,” Jeju Air said in a statement.