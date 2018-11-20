Wowprime planning to raise wages

Staff writer with CNA

Wowprime Corp (王品), one of the nation’s leading restaurant companies, is planning to raise staff wages by more than 3 percent next year, chairman Chen Cheng-hui (陳正輝) said yesterday.

At the company’s weiya, or traditional year-end banquet at which employers thank their employees, Chen said Wowprime earnings were weaker this year compared with last year, but that it still plans to give a pay raise to its employees.

Wowprime, which owns the Wang Steak chain, also plans to give its employees year-end bonuses equivalent to one month’s salary, which would complement performance bonuses employees have already received this year, Chen said.

In the first three quarters of this year, Wowprime posted earnings per share of NT$3.92 (US$0.13), down from NT$5.21 in the same period last year, company data showed.

For the whole of last year, the company posted earnings per share of NT$6.01, an improvement from NT$4.01 in 2016.

Wowprime is restructuring its operations and Chen said he believes the company’s bottom line would improve next year and it would post higher earnings per share.