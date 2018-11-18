Threat from ascendant Chinese phones hangs over Apple

By Stephen Nellis / Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO

A raft of profit warnings from Apple Inc suppliers this week has fueled investor concerns that iPhone sales, in terms of volume, have hit a wall that could spell trouble for the company’s plans to make services its main pillar of growth.

For the past year, investors had largely been willing to overlook stagnating unit sales of the iPhone, because average selling prices kept rising.

However, now fierce competition from mid-priced smartphones from makers such as Xiaomi Corp (小米) has become difficult to ignore.

Apple’s vision of becoming a company driven by paid services, such as Apple Music and iCloud, rests on building as large a base of device owners as possible, with the iPhone serving as a critical anchor.

Without volume growth in promising overseas markets, such as India, Brazil and Russia, the worry is that Apple has at least parts of its strategy wrong with too much emphasis on its premium brand and the high prices that go with it.

A trio of Chinese smartphone makers — Xiaomi, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Vivo Electronics Corp (維沃移動通信) — accounted for about a quarter of the global market in the first half of this year, according to data from research firm International Data Corp (IDC), up from just 8.9 percent for all of 2014.

However, with the exception of fiscal 2015, Apple has not grown its market share.

It had 13.6 percent of the world market in the first half of this year, down from 14.8 percent for 2014, although its share typically rises with full-year results due to strong sales in December.

Apple has what it calls an active installed base of 1.3 billion iPhones, iPads and Macs, serving as the pool of potential customers for its services — a business which hit US$37.1 billion in revenue for the most recent fiscal year.

That represented 14 percent of Apple’s overall revenue, up from 8.5 percent in fiscal 2015, when iPhone unit sales hit their all-time high.

However, IDC expects the global smartphone market to grow only 2.4 percent on a compound basis to 1.6 billion units by 2022, indicating a saturated market, in which the Cupertino, California-based firm will be fighting rivals for each customer.

Xiaomi, in particular, is gaining fans rapidly.

In India, where Apple has only a minor presence, Xiaomi has in some quarters beat Samsung Electronics Co to be the country’s top phone seller and is also racing up the rankings in European markets, where it is opening retail stores.

“This is the case where it’s much different in other parts of the world,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president for IDC’s mobile device tracking program.

“Many of those brands don’t play [in the US], but they’re playing in places where they never played before,” he said.

In its latest earnings this month, Apple shocked investors with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the holiday shopping quarter and with its announcement that it would stop reporting unit sales for its hardware products as has been customary for the past 20 years.

Underscoring flattening iPhone unit sales, it also said it sold 217.7 million iPhones in its most recent fiscal year, virtually unchanged from the year before and well below a high point of 231.2 million in fiscal 2015.

Its share price, hit at the time of the forecast, has since extended losses after profit warnings from suppliers like Japan Display Inc, British chipmaker IQE PLC and Lumentum Holdings Inc.