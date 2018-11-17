Chip stock carnage seeps into Asia, US$8.4bn lost

Bloomberg

The chipmaking sector saw another bout of selling in Asia, wiping at least US$8.4 billion in market value, as weak forecasts from Nvidia Corp and Applied Materials Inc on Thursday added to the latest signals that demand for servers, personal computers and mobile devices is falling.

“In the short term, weaker demand, weaker end-demand is beginning to materialize,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, a senior strategist at Asymmetric Advisors in Singapore. “Expectations are still too high despite the recent declines.”

Applied Materials, the world’s largest maker of equipment used in semiconductor production, on Thursday projected first-quarter revenue that trailed estimates.

Chief executive officer Gary Dickerson said on an earnings call that weaker demand in the server, PC and mobile markets are making his customers less willing to invest in new production.

The stock fell as much as 9.5 percent in late trading.

Nvidia, the leader in chips for computer graphics, tumbled 17 percent after projecting sales for this quarter that also fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Disappearing cryptocurrency orders resulted in higher inventory levels, while falling prices failed to spark demand, chief executive officer Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) said.

The chipmaker funk has been hastened by a trade spat between the US and China, which threatens demand for a broad range of chip-powered devices. China is the biggest consumer of semiconductors and home to a crucial part of the world’s electronics supply chain.

Also weighing on the industry are signs that the years-long boom in demand for data center servers, and the semiconductors that run them, is slowing.

Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc have spent lavishly on data centers to handle the growing amounts of data shared online, and analysts fret that the spree is unlikely to last.

After surging about 30 percent or more in four out of the past five years, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index has lost almost 10 percent of its value since the beginning of last month and is now down for the year. The index reached a record in March.

Thursday’s results dragged on the rest of the industry. An exchange-traded fund tracking the Philadelphia semiconductor index declined 2.7 percent in extended trading. Advanced Micro Devices Inc tumbled as much as 7.4 percent, while semiconductor equipment manufacturers Lam Research Corp and KLA-Tencor Corp slipped more than 3 percent.

“Shares in Nvidia and other US semiconductor manufacturers plunged in after-hours trading due to concerns about their earnings, which triggered a sell-off in the tech sector,” IwaiCosmo Securities Co broker Toshikazu Horiuchi said.

“Nintendo, which uses Nvidia’s processors, fell sharply on speculation that Nvidia’s forecast would indicate a slowdown in Nintendo Switch sales,” he said.