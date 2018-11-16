Agencies

INDONESIA

Interest rates increased

The central bank yesterday unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate for a sixth time this year to help rein in a widening trade deficit and bolster the nation’s currency. The seven-day reverse repurchase rate was raised by 25 basis points to 6 percent, surprising most economists who had predicted no change. That took the cumulative rate hikes since May to 175 basis points, making Bank Indonesia one of the most aggressive central banks in Asia this year.

AUSTRALIA

Employment figures improve

Employment surged last month as the Reserve Bank of Australia’s record-low interest rates spurred hiring, while the jobless rate remained at a six-year low, despite an expanding workforce. The report suggests that the reserve bank’s patience — after keeping the cash rate at 1.5 percent for more than two years — is now being rewarded with stronger employment and faster economic growth. Bank Governor Philip Lowe is betting on a tightening labor market to fuel wage growth and inflation.

SINGAPORE

Home sales decline

Private home sales last month slumped 48 percent from a month earlier as developers marketed fewer projects. Developers in the city-state sold 487 units last month versus 932 apartments in September, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said yesterday. That was the lowest monthly tally since February. An index tracking private residential prices increased 0.5 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30 versus a 3.4 percent advance in the June quarter, agency data showed.

UNITED STATES

Politician pans Facebook

US Representative David Cicilline, who is expected to become the next chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, on Wednesday said that Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to regulate itself and Congress should take action. Cicilline, citing a report in the New York Times on Facebook’s efforts to deal with a series of crises, said on Twitter: “This staggering report makes clear that @Facebook executives will always put their massive profits ahead of the interests of their customers.” He added: “It is long past time for us to take action.”

AUTOMAKERS

European registrations fall

European automakers had another difficult month last month with car registrations slumping once more, putting to the test a fourth-quarter bounce-back projected by Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG. Deliveries of new passenger cars slid 7.4 percent in the EU and European Free Trade Association from a year earlier, compounding a 23 percent drop in September, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said. The situation should get back to normal later in the year, said EY consultancy, which expects sales this month and next month at about the same level as last year.

OFFICE SPACE

WeWork announces funding

US office space-sharing company WeWork Cos yesterday said it has gotten US$3 billion in funding from Japan’s Softbank Group Corp. WeWork spokesperson Kumiko Hidaka said the new funding comes in addition to the US$1 billion raised from Softbank last quarter.