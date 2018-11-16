Apple advertises for engineers in Qualcomm’s area

Bloomberg

Apple Inc is hiring engineers in Qualcomm Inc’s home base of San Diego, California, seeking designers to develop wireless components and processors that would further weaken the chipmaker’s chances of again supplying chips for the iPhone maker’s future devices.

This month, Apple published 10 job listings on its Web site for chip design-related positions in the city, marking the first time that the Cupertino, California-based technology giant has publicly recruited for such roles in the southern California hotbed for chip design.

Apple is advertising for engineers to work on multiple types of chip components, including engineers to work on the company’s Neural Engine artificial intelligence processor and wireless chips.

Apple is seeking hardware and software engineers to work on wireless components, implying that it might be adding a new location for its efforts to produce wireless chips. It already houses chip designers in several locations, including in prime areas for poaching from chip-designing rivals.

In Taipei, Apple has sought personnel for its in-house screen design efforts.

Apple’s chipmaking efforts are still based at its northern California headquarters.

The company has increased the amount of components it designs itself over the lifetime of the iPhone. That gives it the ability to differentiate its flagship products from those made by rivals that rely on a shrinking pool of chipmakers for standard components produced on their schedule.

To date, the company has released wireless chips for AirPods and the Apple Watch, but has not produced its own complete wireless systems for the iPhone, its best-selling device.