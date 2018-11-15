Agencies

BIOTECHNOLOGY

Samsung unit to be probed

Samsung Group’s biotechnology unit is facing a criminal investigation and potential delisting after the South Korean Financial Services Commission said the company “intentionally” contravened accounting rules for an initial public offering (IPO). A securities panel of commission said Samsung Biologics Co deliberately overstated the value of affiliate Samsung Bioepis ahead of its 2016 IPO, which raised about US$2 billion. The regulator fined Samsung Biologics 8 billion won (US$7.04 million) and recommended dismissing its CEO. Commission Vice Chairman Kim Yong-beom said trading of Samsung Biologics shares would be halted temporarily and it would be under review for possible delisting.

TECHNOLOGY

Johnson sells battery firm

Johnson Controls International PLC’s US$13.2 billion sale of its car battery business has completed the company’s dramatic makeover from an automotive supplier to a provider of systems for homes and buildings, setting the stage for growth through acquisitions. CEO George Oliver is betting on continued growth of smart buildings. With the sale of the power unit to Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Johnson Controls has become a “pure-play” provider of fire, security, climate control and building management systems. The company expects net proceeds of US$11.4 billion for the power unit, which is to bolster its war chest to repay as much as US$3.5 billion of debt and snap up rivals.

BANKING

Bradesco to boost lending

Banco Bradesco SA, the second-biggest bank in Latin America by market value, is to increase lending at least 10 percent next year amid expectations that a new Brazilian government will promote market-friendly policies and speed up economic growth, CEO Octavio de Lazari said. The incoming government might make changes amid an uproar from Brazilians and investors who have called for social security reform, the independence of the central bank and tax simplification. Bradesco is betting on growth and sees lending to companies as “a mission,” Lazari said, adding that it would also continue boosting credit to individuals, focusing on mortgage, vehicles and payroll loans.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sales threaten Iger’s bonus

Walt Disney Co CEO Bob Iger could miss out on a US$60 million cash bonus. Disney posted US$15.7 billion of segment operating income for the year ended Sept. 29, adding up to US$73.9 billion over the past five years, falling short of targets tied to the payout. Disney granted him the bonus opportunity in 2014 as part of a contract extension. Iger would receive part of the award if total adjusted operating income for the period exceeds US$76 billion and the full amount if it reaches US$78.3 billion.

ENERGY

E.ON optimistic on targets

German energy giant E.ON SE yesterday said it was confident of hitting its full-year targets after a strong set of third-quarter results as it pushes on with a complex restructuring. The Essen, Germany-based group reported a net profit of 247 million euros (US$278.4 million) from July to September, compared with a loss in the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating, or underlying profit, grew 17 percent year-on-year to 410 million euros, although revenue fell 13 percent to 7.3 billion euros.