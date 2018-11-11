Apple finds problems in iPhone, MacBook models

Reuters

Apple Inc on Friday said it had found some issues affecting some of its iPhone X and 13-inch MacBook pro products and said the company would fix them free of charge.

The repair offers are the latest in a string of product quality problems over the past year, even as Apple has raised prices for most of its laptops, tablets and phones to new heights. Its top-end iPhones now sell for as much as US$1,449 and its best iPad goes for as much as US$1,899.

Displays on the iPhone X, which came out last year with a starting price of US$999, might experience touch issues due to a component failure, Apple said, adding that it would replace those parts for free.

The problem only affects the original iPhone X, which has been superseded by the iPhone XS and XR released this autumn, the company said.

For the 13-inch MacBook Pro computers, the Cupertino, California-based company said said an issue could result in data loss and failure of the storage drive.

Apple said it would service those affected drives.

Only a limited number of 128GB and 256GB solid-state drives in 13-inch MacBook Pro units sold between June last year and June this year were affected, Apple said on its Web site.

Last year, Apple began a massive battery replacement program after it conceded that a software update intended to help some iPhone models deal with aging batteries slowed down the performance of the phones. The battery imbroglio resulted in inquiries from US lawmakers.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc on Friday said it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season, as the technology rivals put aside past differences to boost sales.

In coming weeks, the world’s biggest online retailer said it plans to sell the latest editions of iPhone, iPad and other devices in the US, Europe, Japan and India.

Amazon sold a limited assortment from Apple previously that included Mac computers and Beats headphones.

The deal underscores how top brands such as Apple and Nike Inc, which long resisted distributing products via Amazon, are increasingly turning to the e-commerce site because it has become a critical channel for reaching customers.