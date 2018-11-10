Agencies

CHINA

Factory inflation slows

Factory inflation eased last month owing to slackening demand and a trade war with the US, while consumer price inflation held steady, official data showed yesterday. The producer price index decelerated to a 3.3 percent year-on-year rise. It ticked downward for the fourth consecutive month, from a high of 4.7 percent in June, while remaining in line with the forecast in a Bloomberg News survey. Meanwhile, the consumer price index rose 2.5 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

BANKING

1MDB papers name ex-CEO

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive officer Lloyd Blankfein is the senior executive mentioned in US court papers as having met a man at the center of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal in Malaysia, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, quoting two people familiar with the situation. A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined an AFP request for comment. Blankfein stepped down as CEO last month after 12 years.

ENTERTAINMENT

Disney sees earnings jump

Walt Disney Co’s earnings for the latest quarter sailed passed expectations, boosted by a strong slate of movies such as Incredibles 2. Studio entertainment revenue, which includes theater box office and streaming, jumped 50 percent to US$2.15 billion on the strength of films such as Avengers: Infinity War and the latest Ant-Man movie. Net income for the quarter ended Sept. 29 rose 33 percent to US$2.32 billion, or US$1.55 per share, from a year earlier. Revenue rose 12 percent to US$14.31 billion from US$12.78 billion last year.

APPAREL

Sock maker plans record IPO

Interloop Ltd, which makes socks for Nike Inc and Adidas AG, is planning Pakistan’s biggest initial public offering by a private firm. The company plans to raise as much as 6.8 billion rupees (US$50.9 million) to expand its sock manufacturing capacity by about 20 percent and enter the denim business, chairman and cofounder Musadaq Zulqarnain said. It is to offer 12.5 percent of the business in the sale, which is likely to take place in January, he said.

APPAREL

Ferragamo profits drop

The Salvatore Ferragamo fashion house said earnings in the first nine months of the year were down 17.5 percent, as sales of the trademark footwear slumped. The leather goods and apparel maker on Thursday reported net profit of 65 million euros (US$73.7 million) in the period, compared with 79 million euros in the first nine months of last year. Revenue was down 3.3 percent to 972 million euros from a year ago, with decreases in every region. Asia-Pacific remained the brand’s biggest market, even with a 2 percent drop in sales.

CHINA

Regulator sets loan targets

Chinese banks dragged down the region’s stock indexes yesterday after the regulator’s unprecedented move to set lending targets for private companies, its latest attempt to support economic growth at the risk of swelling bad debt. The country aims to boost large banks’ loans to private firms to at least one-third of new corporate lending, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission chairman Guo Shuqing (郭樹清) told the Financial News in an interview published late on Thursday. The target for small and medium-sized banks is higher at two-thirds.