Google bows to one of workers’ demands

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

Google is promising to be more forceful and open about its handling of sexual misconduct cases, a week after thousands of high-paid engineers and others walked out in protest over its male-dominated culture.

Google bowed to one of the protesters’ main demands by dropping mandatory arbitration of all sexual misconduct cases. That is now to be optional, so that workers can choose to sue in court and present their case in front of a jury.

It mirrors a change made by ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc after complaints from its female employees prompted an internal investigation. The probe concluded that its rank had been poisoned by rampant sexual harassment.

“Google’s leaders and I have heard your feedback and have been moved by the stories you’ve shared,” chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said in an e-mail to Google employees. “We recognize that we have not always gotten everything right in the past and we are sincerely sorry for that. It’s clear we need to make some changes.”

Thursday’s e-mail was obtained by The Associated Press.

Last week, the tech giant’s workers left their cubicles in dozens of offices around the world to protest what they consider management’s lax treatment of top executives and other male workers accused of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

The protest’s organizers said that about 20,000 workers participated.

Google said it would provide more details about sexual misconduct cases in internal reports available to all employees.

The breakdowns would include the number of cases that were substantiated within various company departments and list the types of punishment imposed, including firings, pay cuts and mandated counseling.

The company also plans to step up its training aimed at preventing misconduct.

It is requiring all employees to go through the process annually instead of every other year. Those who fall behind in their training, including top executives, would be dinged in annual performance reviews, leaving a blemish that could lower their pay and make it more difficult to get promoted.

However, Google did not address protesters’ demand for a commitment to pay women the same as men doing similar work. When previously confronted with accusations that it shortchanges women — made by the US Department of Labor and in lawsuits filed by female employees — Google has maintained that its compensation system does not discriminate between men and women.

The changes did not go far enough to satisfy Vicki Tardif Holland, a Google employee who helped organize and spoke at the protests near the company’s Cambridge, Massachusetts, office last week.

“While Sundar’s message was encouraging, important points around discrimination, inequity and representation were not addressed,” Holland wrote in an e-mail responding to an AP inquiry.

Nevertheless, employment experts predicted the generally positive outcome of Google’s mass uprising is bound to have ripple effects across Silicon Valley and perhaps the rest of corporate America.

“These things can be contagious,” said Thomas Kochan, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology management professor specializing in employment issues. “I would expect to see other professionals taking action when they see something wrong.”

Some employers might even pre-emptively adopt some of Google’s new policies, given its prestige, said Stephanie Creary, who specializes in workplace and diversity issues at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.