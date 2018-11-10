Local IT firms sign Japan MOUs

Staff writer, with CNA, TOKYO

Four Taiwanese software developers on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) with Japanese counterparts to establish partnerships with an eye on Southeast Asian markets.

At a ceremony in Tokyo, Hamastar Technology Co (哈瑪星科技) signed a memorandum with Mars Flag Corp, Syscom Group (凌群電腦) inked an agreement with Arise Innovation Inc, Geo Informatics Inc (巨鷗科技) signed an MOU with codeTakt Co Ltd and Appedu Computer Design Institute (赫綵設計學院) signed an agreement with Japanese animation school AMPS.

The joint ventures are supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Bureau, which has encouraged local businesses to seek foreign partnerships and cooperate to develop markets in countries targeted by the New Southbound Policy.

The policy, launched by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration after she took office in May 2016, aims to promote better relations and interaction with ASEAN members, South and Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Information Service Industry Association of the Republic of China director-general Yvonne Chiu (邱月香), who headed the delegation to Tokyo, and bureau secretary-general Chen Pei-li (陳佩利) were among the 100 guests at the signing ceremony.

Chiu said the association has helped dozens of Taiwanese information technology (IT) firms establish similar partnerships with foreign counterparts over the past few years.

Under the latest MOUs, the eight companies plan to cooperate in system software development, Web site development, search engine development and software education, as well as on marketing and sales.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Hamastar vice president Jenny Han (韓怡真) said the company’s partner, Mars Flag, has offices in Taiwan, so the two firms would have no difficulty communicating.

The company looks forward to promoting products with Mars Flag, not only in Taiwan and Japan, but also in other regional markets, Han said.

Mars Flag executive Yujiro Takei said the company set up a foothold in Singapore five years ago, has partnerships in Malaysia and Thailand, and is now delighted to have a strategic partnership with Kaohsiung-based Hamastar, which has an excellent pool of talent.

The Japanese company considers itself lucky, Takei added.