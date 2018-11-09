Staff writer

SEMICONDUCTORS

WT gives revenue guidance

IC distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it expects consolidated revenue of between NT$85 billion and NT$91 billion (US$2.77 billion and US$2.96 billion) this quarter, after posting sales of NT$84.8 billion last quarter, which was better than its guidance. Gross margin is likely to range between 3.2 percent and 3.4 percent, compared with 3.65 percent last quarter, while operating expenses would decrease to between 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent, compared with last quarter’s 2.01 percent, the company said. Net income was NT$990 million for last quarter, or earnings per share of NT$1.79. In the first three quarters of this year, the company earned NT$2.19 billion, up 20.42 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$3.96.

ELECTRONICS

Delta sales rise 10 percent

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday reported consolidated sales of NT$21.3 billion for last month, a 10 percent increase from NT$19.44 billion in the same period last year. Cumulative sales from January to last month totaled NT$193.69 billion, up 7 percent from NT$181.66 billion in the same period last year. Separately, Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技), a top electronics components supplier, reported consolidated sales of NT$17.6 billion for last month, up 7 percent year-on-year. Thanks to stable end demand from core businesses, cumulative sales in the first 10 months of the year decreased 2.14 percent annually to NT$174.22 billion, Lite-On said in a statement.

NETWORKING

Accton to end GDR program

Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技), a local maker of computer networking equipment such as routers, yesterday said its board of directors has resolved to terminate the firm’s global depositary receipt (GDR) program and deposit agreement to lower relevant management costs. As of Wednesday last week, the firm’s outstanding GDRs on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange totaled 37,332 units (representing 74,664 common shares), Accton said in a statement. In the first three quarters of the year, Accton reported cumulative sales of NT$30.07 billion and operating income of NT$2.44 billion. Net income reached NT$2.15 billion, or earnings per share of NT$3.89.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Wafer shipments rise 8.6%

Global silicon wafer shipments last quarter increased 8.6 percent from a year earlier in terms of surface area, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) said on Wednesday in a news release. Shipments totaled 3.255 billion square inches, up from the 2.997 billion square inches a year earlier, SMG data showed. On a quarterly basis, shipments rose from 3.164 billion square inches.

E-COMMERCE

KKday reveals new investors

Travel e-commerce platform KKday yesterday announced that Line Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Line Corp, and Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (阿里巴巴創業者基金), a not-for-profit initiative of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), participated in its Series B+ funding. Existing investors, including CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本) and Monk’s Hill Ventures, a Southeast Asia-focused fund, also participated with follow-on investments, KKday said in a news release. The strategic funding would accelerate KKday’s efforts to leverage innovative technologies in travel bookings and experiences, the firm said.