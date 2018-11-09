Most netizens looking forward to Double 11: survey

Staff writer, with CNA

A survey of Taiwanese netizens found that the majority are looking forward to the upcoming Double 11 “shopping festival,” the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday.

Nov. 11 is observed as Singles’ Day, an annual online shopping bonanza that originated in China, but has since spread worldwide, including Taiwan.

According to the institute’s survey, 63.5 percent of respondents said they plan to make purchases that day, an increase from 57.1 percent last year and 44.9 percent in 2016.

The increase can be attributed to online marketing campaigns carried out by e-commerce operators, which are becoming more aggressive every year, institute senior industrial analyst Rosa Chang (張筱祺) said.

Although public attention to the annual event has increased, this is not always reflected in the number of sales, Chang said.

On multiple-choice questions, the survey found that most online buyers in Taiwan — 56.1 percent — favor Shopee Taiwan Co’s (樂購蝦皮) online shopping Web site, 43.9 percent prefer PChome Online Inc’s (網路家庭) platform and 36.1 percent choose Momo.com Inc’s (富邦媒) site.

Other popular online shopping Web sites include China’s Taobao.com (淘寶) and Tmall.com (天貓) with a combined 34.9 percent preference and Yahoo Taiwan (雅虎奇摩) at 28.5 percent, the survey showed.

The Double 11 event has become a new battleground for e-commerce operators, and local operators are always finding ways to provide incentives, such as deep discounts and free delivery, to attract consumers amid the growing competition, Chang said.

The survey was conducted from Thursday last week to Monday and collected 441 valid samples.