Boeing issues advice on sensors after crash

Bloomberg

Boeing Co is advising airlines on procedures to deal with false readings from an aircraft sensor that authorities say malfunctioned on a 737 Max plane that crashed off the Indonesian coast on Monday last week.

The operations-manual bulletin was issued on Tuesday, Boeing said in a statement posted to Twitter, and tells crew to use existing guidelines when dealing with erroneous inputs from the so-called angle of attack sensor.

That sensor is intended to maintain air flow over a plane’s wings, but if it malfunctions can lead to an aerodynamic stall — which can cause aircraft to abruptly dive.

The bulletin is based on preliminary findings from the Lion Air disaster, which killed 189 people, a person familiar with the matter earlier told Bloomberg.

Under some circumstances, such as when pilots are flying manually, the Max jets will automatically try to push down the nose if they detect that an aerodynamic stall is possible, the person said.

One of the critical ways a plane determines if a stall is imminent is the angle of attack measurement.

The Lion Air 737 Max 8 jetliner plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport, nosing downward so suddenly that it might have hit speeds of 966kph before slamming into the water.

Moments earlier, the pilots radioed a request to return to Jakarta to land, but never turned back toward the airport, according to the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee and flight-track data.

The committee said the pilots were dealing with an erroneous airspeed indication.

The probe into what happened with the Lion Air plane “is ongoing and Boeing continues to cooperate fully and provide technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident,” the company said in its statement.

The Indonesian committee on Monday called on Boeing and the US National Transportation and Safety Board “to take necessary steps to prevent similar incidents, especially on the Boeing 737 Max, which number 200 aircraft all over the world,” according to a statement.

Boeing has delivered 219 Max planes — the latest and most advanced 737 jets — since the new models made their commercial debut last year with a Lion Air subsidiary.

The company has more than 4,500 orders for the aircraft, which feature larger engines, more aerodynamic wings and an upgraded cockpit with larger glass displays. The single-aisle family is Boeing’s biggest source of profit.

Aircraft and engine manufacturers routinely send bulletins to air carriers noting safety measures and maintenance actions they should take, most of them relatively routine.

However, the urgency of a fatal accident can trigger a flurry of such notices.

After an engine on a Southwest Airlines Co plane fractured earlier this year over Pennsylvania, killing a passenger, CFM International Inc issued multiple bulletins to operators of its CFM56-7B power plants.

Aviation regulators such as the US Federal Aviation Administration and the European Aviation Safety Agency often follow such actions by mandating that carriers follow the bulletins.

Pilots raise and lower the nose of Boeing jetliners by pushing and pulling on a yoke in the cockpit, which controls panels at the tail known as elevators. In addition, a system known as elevator trim can be changed to prompt nose-up or nose-down movement.