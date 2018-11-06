Agencies

JAPAN

Kuroda hints at normalization

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda yesterday dropped a heavy hint that he wants to normalize monetary policy once the bank gets closer to its 2 percent inflation target. The country is no longer in a situation where it is best to be “decisively implementing a large-scale policy to overcome deflation,” Kuroda said in a speech in Nagoya. He also showed his growing willingness to acknowledge the drawbacks of massive stimulus on commercial lenders, reiterating that the bank is aware of the downward pressure on their profitability.

TURKEY

Inflation soars above 25%

The annual inflation rate rose above 25 percent last month, official statistics showed yesterday. The 25.24 percent inflation rate marked a 0.72 percent increase compared with 24.52 percent in September. The worst-affected sectors included furnishing and household goods with 37.92 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

SUDAN

Flour subsidies up 40%

The government increased flour subsidies by 40 percent, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday, after the reduction of subsidies this year sent bread prices higher and triggered protests. The government would spend 35 million Sudanese pounds (US$737,000) daily instead of 25 million, the statement added. The country’s inflation climbed to a record 66 percent in August, one of the highest rates globally.

INDONESIA

Economic growth slows

Economic growth slowed slightly in the third quarter, government data showed yesterday. The commodities-driven economy expanded 5.17 percent between July and September, slower than in the second quarter, when Ramadan gave some “momentum for consumption” in the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country, the head of the statistics bureau told a news conference. Household spending was also slower compared with the previous quarter, although slightly higher than in the same three months last year.

MINERS

AngloGold mulls Mali sale

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd is considering selling its Sadiola mine in Mali as it starts a process to streamline its assets to focus on high-quality core mines. The world’s third-largest gold producer has initiated a process to sell Sadiola, one of its smallest operations, which it jointly owns with Iamgold Corp, chief executive officer Kelvin Dushnisky said on a conference call yesterday. Sadiola, where AngloGold has been negotiating a new fiscal regime with the government, would “sit well in another portfolio,” Dushnisky said. The producer’s geographical spread with 14 assets “feels heavy” and it makes sense for the company to streamline, he said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche looks to stay in lead

Roche Holding AG expects to maintain its leading position in cancer drugs as its product pipeline would plug the gap in sales resulting from cheaper copycats equivalent to 10 billion francs (US$10 billion) in revenue by 2020, chief executive officer Severin Schwan told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag. “We have five to six cancer drugs with multibillion revenue potential. In addition to multiple sclerosis drugs, there are also new drugs for hemophilia and neurological diseases. In sum, they will replace the lost sales,” Schwan said.