SEMICONDUCTORS

Fall prompts buyback plan

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday fell by 9.66 percent, prompting its board of directors to approve a share buyback scheme. UMC plans to repurchase up to 300 million shares on the open market from today to Jan. 5 at NT$7.55 to NT$20.8 per share, the company said. The repurchased shares would account for as much as a 2.41 percent stake in UMC, it said. UMC shares closed at NT$10.75 in Taipei trading yesterday, the lowest since September 2015, after the firm last week was indicated by the US Department of Justice for conspiring with Chinese state-owned Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co (晉華集成電路) to steal trade secrets from US chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.

LENS SUPPLIERS

Largan sales decline

Smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday reported that sales last month fell from September and said it would post a month-on-month decline in sales this month. The company last month during an earnings call had already indicated that demand looked weak in the near term, but said it expects positive trends and developments next year. Consolidated sales last month were NT$5.21 billion (US$169.3 million), down 6 percent monthly and 7 percent annually, Largan said. For the year to date, cumulative sales were NT$42.72 billion, flat from the same period last year, it said.

COMPONENTS

Slow season hits Yageo

Passive-components supplier Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday reported a monthly decline in sales for last month, as the industry entered its traditional slow season while working days in China were reduced due to national holidays. The impact of the China-US trade spat had also caused weaker demand from customers in the Greater China region, the company said, adding that it expects higher inventories at distributors in the region. Consolidated sales dropped 38.4 percent month-on-month to NT$6.32 billion, but the figure rose 108.2 percent year-on-year. Cumulative sales in the first 10 months reached NT$67.25 billion, up 162.3 percent from a year earlier, it said.

SHIPPING

Wisdom profit increases

Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋), the nation’s largest dry bulk shipping company by fleet size, yesterday reported pretax profit of NT$196.04 million for last month, up 6.84 percent annually, with pretax earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.32. Revenue grew 16.82 percent annually to NT$1.19 billion. The company attributed the growth to the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar and the appreciation of Japanese yen, which boosted non-operating income, as well as the renewal of contracts for three vessels, bringing in higher rental income. Year to date, pretax profit totaled NT$1.32 billion, with pretax EPS of NT$2.15, while cumulative revenue rose 20.44 percent to NT$10.72 billion, it said.

CURRENCIES

Exchange reserves dip

Foreign-exchange reserves were US$460.18 billion as of the end of last month, a decrease of US$263 million from a month earlier, the central bank said yesterday. The bank said the decline came as returns from the management of reserve assets were offset by the depreciation of the euro and other reserve currencies against the US dollar. The market value of securities and NT dollar-based deposits held by foreign investors reached US$341.2 billion last month, equivalent to 74 percent of the overall foreign-exchange reserves, it said.