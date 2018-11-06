Unlimited data plan to keep weighing on revenue: FET

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (FET, 遠傳電信), the nation’s No. 3 telecom, expects revenue to continue its downward trend next year, due mainly to a NT$499 per month unlimited data plan launched this year, a company executive said yesterday.

The company also blamed the plan for missing its third-quarter revenue projection and lower average revenue per user.

Average revenue per user last quarter dipped 7.08 percent to NT$787 from NT$874 in the second quarter, as subscribers switched to the NT$499 plan from more expensive plans by paying a fee, the company said.

Two million mobile subscribers nationwide switched to NT$499 unlimited data monthly plans offered by the nation’s telecoms, National Communication Commission data show.

That led to a 9.8 percent quarterly decline in combined revenue of the telecoms, the data show.

FET last quarter saw its revenue shrink 6.11 percent from the previous quarter to NT$21.06 billion (US$684.41 million). The figure corresponded to 94 percent of the firm’s guidance of NT$22.43 billion.

“For the whole telecom industry, the top-line downtrend is derived mostly from the implementation of the NT$499 flat-rate plan, which was introduced in May,” company president Yvonne Li (李彬) told an investors’ conference.

“The effects have lasted for a half year and we expect they would continue throughout next year,” Li said.

“Mobile connectivity revenue will also continue to trend down next year. However, we are seeing an uptrend elsewhere, such as in [value-]added revenue from ICT [information and communication technology] services,” she said.

FET hopes ICT services, one of its fastest-growing segments, will help compensate continued declines in mobile revenue.

It expects the number of ICT project contracts this year to surge 73 percent from last year, Li said.

FET said new services, including ICT, Internet of Things and security businesses, made up 9.5 percent of total revenue last quarter.

Net income last quarter fell 2.24 percent to NT$2.63 billion from NT$2.68 billion in the previous quarter. That represented an annual decline of 8.07 percent from NT$2.85 billion.

Separately, FET has signed an agreement with Nextlink Inc (Cayman) to acquire 70 percent of Nextlink Technoloy Co Ltd (博弘雲端科技) for NT$420 million via its subsidiary New Century InfoComm Tech Co Ltd (新世紀資通), the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The transaction would help New Century InfoComm Tech and FET build a bigger presence in the cloud computing service market and boost profits for both companies, the filing said.