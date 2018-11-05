Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

FIH issues profit warning

FIH Mobile Ltd (富智康), a handset unit of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), on Friday last week issued a profit warning, saying net losses in the first nine months had reached US$575.25 million. The company expects overall losses this year to be “significantly higher” than losses of US$525.39 million last year, it said in a press release. Various factors are relevant to the profit warning, including challenging market conditions, falling gross margin and foreign-exchange losses, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

WPG reports income

Semiconductor component distributor WPG Holdings Co (大聯大) on Friday last week reported net income of NT$1.77 billion (US$57.6 million) for last quarter, with earnings per share of NT$1.02. Revenue for this quarter would decrease to between NT$132 billion and NT$138 billion, compared with last quarter’s NT$150.37 billion, due to seasonal factors, the company said. Gross margin is forecast to reach between 4.1 and 4.3 percent, while operating margin would be between 1.8 and 1.95 percent, it said. In the first three quarters, WPG reported net income of NT$5.86 billion, or earnings per share of NT$3.27.

VEHICLES

Monthly sales increase

Sales of new vehicles rose 13.8 percent month-on-month to 35,048 units last month, but the figure fell 1.3 percent year-on-year, the Directorate-General of Highways said on Thursday last week. In the first 10 months, total vehicle sales decreased 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 357,132 units, data showed. Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車) continued to lead the market, selling 9,428 vehicles last month, with a market share of 26.9 percent, data showed.