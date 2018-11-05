CPC, Formosa fuel prices to drop for a third week

Staff writer, with CNA

Domestic fuel prices are to fall for the third consecutive week this week, because of international factors, CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) said yesterday.

The prices of gasoline and diesel are to be lowered by NT$0.3 and NT$0.4 per liter respectively, effective today, the state-run oil company said.

That would bring down prices at its gas stations to NT$29.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$30.7 per liter for 95 unleaded and NT$32.7 per liter for 98 unleaded, while super diesel would cost NT$27.3 per liter.

There had been expectations that global oil prices would rise last week after the US announced that it would reimpose sanctions blocking the sale of oil by Iran — effective today — that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.

However, oil prices slid because of increased output by Russia, the world’s biggest supplier, and concerns that the trade spat between the US and China would slow economic growth and demand for oil.

CPC vice president J.Z. Fang (方振仁) said supply and demand issues in the world market would continue to have the biggest effect on oil prices in the near term, but he did not expect Taiwan to be hurt by the US sanctions on Iran, because crude imported from Iran accounts for only 2 percent of the country’s total imports.

Privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) also announced reductions to its fuel prices, which take effect today.

It is to charge NT$29.2 per liter for 92 octane unleaded, NT$30.6 per liter for 95 unleaded, NT$32.7 per liter for 98 unleaded and NT$27 per liter for super diesel.