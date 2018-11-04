Agencies

E-COMMERCE

Alibaba profits rebound

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) on Friday posted a 54 percent boost in revenue for last quarter and saw profits rebound ahead of Singles Day, the largest shopping holiday of the year in China. Alibaba reported a net profit of 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion), a 13 percent year-on-year increase, with strong revenue from its core business. The company has cut back its fiscal 2019 annual revenue predictions from 383 billion yuan to 375 billion yuan.

TRADE

Europe ‘regrets’ sanctions

The EU, France, Germany and Britain in a joint statement on Friday said that they regret Washington’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran. New sanctions are due to come in tomorrow. “Our aim is to protect European economic actors who have legitimate commercial exchanges with Iran, in line with European legislation and the United Nations’ Security Council resolution 2231,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and the foreign and finance ministers of the three countries said.

UNITED STATES

Mauritania benefits to end

President Donald Trump intends to end trade benefits for Mauritania on Jan. 1 for not making sufficient progress on ending forced labor practices, the Trade Representative’s Office said on Friday. The office said in a statement that Trump has determined after an annual eligibility review that Mauritania is not in compliance with requirements of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides duty-free treatment for certain goods.

COLOMBIA

Migrants might cost US$1bn

The World Bank is estimating it will cost the Latin American country upward of US$1 billion to tend to the surge of Venezuelan migrants fleeing their nation’s economic and humanitarian crisis. In a report published on Friday, bank analysts said that Bogota would need to make substantial investments in areas like health and education to cope with an influx of more than 1 million Venezuelans. However, the study also said that in the longer term, the massive Venezuelan migration could boost the economy.

ENERGY

Exxon to focus on dividends

Exxon Mobil Corp has posted its biggest third-quarter profit in years, but unlike peers it would not be spending any of that cash on buybacks. “We’re not going to prioritize buybacks,” investor relations chief Neil Hansen said during a conference call. The oil giant instead wants to focus on dividends and growth projects, he said. Royal Dutch Shell PLC this week expanded share repurchases by 25 percent to US$2.5 billion.

ELECTRONICS

GoPro tumbles on estimates

GoPro Inc shares tumbled the most in almost 10 months after giving an outlook for sales in the holiday period that missed analysts’ estimates. The camera maker beat Wall Street revenue estimates for the third quarter, but gave a forecast for revenue of as much as US$380 million for this quarter. GoPro reported sales of US$286 million for the third quarter.