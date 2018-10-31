Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Honda’s Q3 profit up 21%

Honda Motor Co yesterday reported a 21 percent jump in its profit in the last quarter on cost cuts and healthy motorcycle sales. The Tokyo-based Honda, which makes the Fit subcompact, Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, reported profit of ￥210.7 billion (US$1.9 billion), up from ￥174 billion. Quarterly sales edged up nearly 2 percent from a year earlier to ￥3.84 trillion, it said.

ENERGY

BP’s Q3 net profit doubles

BP PLC yesterday said its third-quarter net profit doubled on sharply higher crude oil prices. Bottom-line profit after tax surged to US$3.35 billion in the three months to last month, compared with US$1.77 billion a year earlier, the British energy major said in an earnings statement. Underlying replacement-cost profit, which excludes fluctuations in the value of crude oil inventories, also doubled to US$3.8 billion. Revenues jumped almost a third to US$79.5 billion.

BANKING

UBS boss bought shares

UBS AG chief executive officer Sergio Ermotti bought US$13.1 million of shares in Switzerland’s largest bank shortly after its investor day last week, the largest management purchase in years, in a show of confidence to owners of the stock. A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the purchase. It was the first purchase of the stock by a senior executive since December 2016, data from the Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange showed.

AVIATION

Lufthansa’s Q3 profit falls

Lufthansa AG reported falling profits in the third quarter, hit by higher fuel costs and the pricey integration of defunct competitor Air Berlin. Net profit at the Frankfurt-based group fell 10 percent year-on-year, to 1.07 billion euros (US$1.2 billion). Operating profit adjusted for some one-off items — Lufthansa’s preferred measure of its performance — also fell, shedding 10.8 percent to 1.35 billion euros. Revenues grew 1.5 percent to 9.96 billion euros.

TECHNOLOGY

S&P downgrades IBM

S&P Global Ratings on Monday downgraded IBM Corp’s debt rating following its acquisition of cloud computing firm Red Hat Inc for a US$34 billion in cash. S&P said the transaction would increase IBM’s debt level, prompting it to cut the firm’s credit rating to “A” from “A+” as well lower its the outlook on the firm to negative. S&P also said it has changed the outlook on Red Hat’s debt rating to “positive,” and expects to raise the grade to “A” once the deal closes late next year, the same as IBM.

UNITED STATES

Tax cuts did not affect plans

The large bulk of US firms say they did not alter their hiring or investment plans due to the massive tax cuts in December last year, a quarterly survey from the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) released on Monday found.

They also did not change their plans due to the confrontation with numerous US trade partners, especially China, the survey found. Of the 116 firms surveyed, 81 percent said they had not changed plans due to the tax cuts — an increase from previous surveys, NABE said. Asked about tariffs, quotas and the threats to withdraw from free-trade agreements, 77 percent said they had not changed their hiring, investment or pricing plans. However, NABE said that more manufacturers made changes to react to trade disputes, including 46 percent raising prices and 38 percent delaying investments.