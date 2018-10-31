Citibank Taiwan begins campus drive for Analyst/Associate program

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) yesterday announced its graduate recruitment plan for next year, targeting the development of financial technology and online banking businesses, as it held a recruitment orientation session at National Taiwan University, the first in a series of campus meetings.

Willing to recruit talented graduates without financial backgrounds, the bank is to hold campus meetings next month at National Tsing Hua University, National Chao Tung University and National Chengchi University, Citibank Taiwan said.

Citi country officer Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said the bank is looking for students who will graduate next year for its Analyst/Associate (AA) program.

It is also looking for students who are scheduled to graduate in 2020 for its summer intern program next year, he said.

Mok, who participated in the Citibank’s management associate (MA) program, said the program is 40 years old and has helped turn many talented young people into professionals.

Students hired in Taiwan would have an opportunity to work overseas, because Citibank has a global training project that allows employees to work and undergo training abroad.

In the past, the AA program usually took two years to complete, but the bank can extend the training to three years if necessary, Mok said.

Some projects need more time for complete and the bank’s senior managers could tutor in person, he said.

“It is the right time, right place and right industry,” Mok told NTU students, adding that to develop financial technology, the bank needs diverse talents, such as engineers who could help with blockchain technology or big data analysis.

While the bank attracted more than 1,000 applications for the AA program, it has not set a recruitment cap for program yet, but would select the best candidates, he said.

It also expects to double the number of summer interns, he added.

“The bank is looking for talent with positive attitude,” Citibank Taiwan human resources officer Winifred Dente said, adding that though other positive characteristic matter, positive attitude brings success, as it is also good for human relations, which is what the bank cares about most.

Jason Chou (周冠宏), a NTU graduate who joined Citibank Taiwan through the training program a few years ago, said students who are curious and who can work well with others are desirable.